Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expands By 957.8%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 957.8% from the September 30th total of 993,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.
Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.
