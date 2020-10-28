Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expands By 957.8%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 957.8% from the September 30th total of 993,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

