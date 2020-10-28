Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Increases By 143.6%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.
Ube Industries Company Profile
