Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Increases By 143.6%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.