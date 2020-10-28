Silgan Holdings Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Silgan in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

SLGN opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Silgan’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silgan by 1,064.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

