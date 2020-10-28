Silicom (SILC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.07. Silicom has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

SILC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.