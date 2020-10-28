SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. SJW Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.95-2.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.09 million. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

