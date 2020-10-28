Skechers USA (SKX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SKX opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

