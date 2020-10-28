Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $627,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 163,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

