Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Update

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 360.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCAF. TD Securities raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

