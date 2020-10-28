SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 5.6%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. 4,074,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,438,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $173.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $2,404,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,151,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 550,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 239.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 362,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 530.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 239,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

