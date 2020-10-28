SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,720.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

