SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 10.3%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 8,882,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,217,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 over the last three months. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,273,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 618,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 357.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,007,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

