Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.87. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CFO Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,074 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $26,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,496. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

