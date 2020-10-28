S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-11.45 EPS.

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average is $332.95. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.77.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

