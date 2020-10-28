S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $411.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.77.

NYSE SPGI opened at $330.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 31.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 9.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 98.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 50.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

