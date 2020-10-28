SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,116.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DWFI opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

