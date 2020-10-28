Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.