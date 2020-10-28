Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 4,812,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,368,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293,814 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

