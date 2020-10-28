Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Down 7.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $17.13. 9,246,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 12,246,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 67,564 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

