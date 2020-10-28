Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 136,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 55,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 352,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

