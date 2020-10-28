STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.00

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the health care and pharmaceuticals business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; and Omeprazol and Pantoprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux.

