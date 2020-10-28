Stifel Nicolaus Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $550.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $467.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $499.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $533.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.