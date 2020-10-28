STMicroelectronics NV Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.