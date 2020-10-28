Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Edison International Put Options (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average volume of 339 put options.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $14,640,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,756,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 34.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

