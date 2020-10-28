Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

