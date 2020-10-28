Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Down 9.3%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32. 542,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 720,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNSS. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

