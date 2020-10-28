SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

SunPower stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 774.89 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in SunPower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

