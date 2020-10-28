Synovus Financial Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

