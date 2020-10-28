Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Down 6.2%

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.80. 3,163,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,251,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 153.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768,911 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after purchasing an additional 620,494 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

