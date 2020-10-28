Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $24.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Tapestry by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 237,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $16,866,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.