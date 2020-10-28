Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 2,318,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,921,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after buying an additional 9,599,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,554,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8,152.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,735,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

