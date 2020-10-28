Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lowered by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

