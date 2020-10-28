Tautachrome Inc (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome Inc (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tautachrome stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Tautachrome has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc operates as an Internet applications company in the United States. The company engages in KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency based ecosystem activities and KlickZie technology-based business. Tautachrome, Inc is headquartered in Oro Valley, Arizona.

