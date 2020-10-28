TechnipFMC’s (FTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after purchasing an additional 405,949 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,418 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,522,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 545,177 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.