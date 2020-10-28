TechnipFMC’s (FTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Griffin Securities

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Griffin Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

FTI opened at $5.70 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

