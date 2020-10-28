Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Update

Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTCNF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Telit Communications has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.
About Telit Communications
