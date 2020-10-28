Telsey Advisory Group Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $27.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

SHOO opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

