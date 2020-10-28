Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of TNABY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.