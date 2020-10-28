Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Update

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of TNABY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.64.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
