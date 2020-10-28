Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

