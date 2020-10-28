The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

