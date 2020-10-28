The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Down 6.4%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 1,252,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,500,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

