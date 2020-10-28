The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Down 7.9%

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.54. 832,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,040,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.
The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $588.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 736.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 188,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 137,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.
The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
