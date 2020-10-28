The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Down 7.9%

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.54. 832,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,040,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs' Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $588.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The Chefs' Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 736.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 188,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 137,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.