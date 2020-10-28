The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,445 shares of company stock worth $66,106,786. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.18. The firm has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

