The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $740.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.76.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $673.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $693.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,034,455 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

