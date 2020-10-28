The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.13

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 113316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $739.13 million, a P/E ratio of -123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 281.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

