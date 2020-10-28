The Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Timken to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TKR stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other The Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $189,509.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,860.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

