The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the September 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NCTY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The9 has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

