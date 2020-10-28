Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director William Fuller Matlack purchased 818,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $89,999.91. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTCMKTS TLRS opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Timberline Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

