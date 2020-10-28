Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.80

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.09.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

