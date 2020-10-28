Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,458 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,792. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,769 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.