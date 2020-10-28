Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the average daily volume of 425 call options.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FibroGen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FibroGen by 1,138.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 147,573 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

